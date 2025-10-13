Minor behind Facebook bomb threat post nabbed

A young netizen, whose online remark sparked an alarming bomb threat panic in Angeles City last week, was arrested on Monday.

The boy was brought to the Angeles City Hall with his parents, workers from the City Social Welfare and Development Office, and a representative from the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO).

Councilor Jeselle Dayrit, committee chair for peace and order, stressed that the suspect's age does not grant him immunity or exemption from accountability under the law.

The youngster remains subject to rehabilitation under government programs designed for juvenile offenders, the city official said.

Under Presidential Decree No. 1727, anyone who willfully makes a bomb threat or disseminates false information about bombs via any medium, including social media, faces imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to ₱40,000, or both, with no bail.

Colonel Joselito Villarosa, Jr., director of the Angeles City Police Office (ACPO), said that the guardians are also accountable for their child's actions.

Bomb threats triggered alarm and panic, prompting disruptions of school operations and classes in several campuses.

The city government said that resources allocated for emergency situations were diverted to bomb threat response.

Parents, students, and school staff also endured distress during the incidents, it added.

Mayor Jon Lazatin reiterated that online posts and comments about threats are taken seriously and carry potential legal consequences.

"This accomplishment highlights the ability of law enforcement to trace online communications and hold offenders accountable, regardless of age, while also emphasizing rehabilitation and restorative processes for juveniles," the mayor said.