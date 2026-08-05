Minor in Guagua school threat video arrested

The Guagua Municipal Police Station has arrested a minor seen in the viral video allegedly threatening students and teachers of a private school in said town.

According to a post from the local government's information office, police were able to identify and locate the child within three hours after the incident.

Authorities recovered the knife and cellphone allegedly used by the teenager in the video.

The minor and his parents were invited by the police to undergo an assessment.

Authorities remind the public that they take all threats, that may cause fear or endanger public safety, seriously.

The town officials emphasized that such acts carry corresponding legal consequences under the law.

Via Vin Dela Peña, CLTV36 News