The town of Santa Rita, Pampanga will hold its annual Misa king Control thanksgiving celebration on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Participants are set to walk from Santa Rita de Cascia Parish to the Santa Rita Ecopark for a Holy Mass.

The three-decade tradition commemorates the town's survival during the 1991 Mount Pinatubo eruption and the succeeding lahar flows, which severely affected the municipality.

The municipal governmentís history records that barangays San Juan, San Isidro and San Jose were among areas that were heavily buried by lahar, while the town was protected by the Megadike.

Misa king Control has since been observed as a thanksgiving tradition rooted in the communityís faith and gratitude for Santa Ritaís protection during the disaster.

The 2026 celebration will bring residents together for a prayer and thanksgiving.