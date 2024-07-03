Mishap caused traffic gridlock along NLEX

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Motorists traveling along North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) were greeted by heavy traffic on Wednesday morning, July 3.
The traffic gridlock on both north and south bound of NLEX was caused by a collision between an 18-wheeler trailer truck and a 22-wheeler trailer flatbed loaded with cement along the northbound direction of the San Fernando River Bridge at around 5:07 am.
Initial investigations revealed that the driver of the 18-wheeler attempted to overtake the other vehicle but failed to calculate the distance, leading to the collision.
The vehicles veered off the expressway hitting a power line post and causing wires to snap, which disrupted traffic in both directions.
NLEX Traffic and Emergency teams responded to the area.
Tow trucks were dispatched, and the electric power provider cleared the scattered wires.
To manage traffic, a zipper lane was activated on the southbound side, and all lanes were cleared and passable by 9:14 am.
NLEX advised motorists to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance to prevent accidents.