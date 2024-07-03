Mishap caused traffic gridlock along NLEX

The vehicles veered off the expressway hitting a power line post and causing wires to snap, which disrupted traffic in both directions.

NLEX Traffic and Emergency teams responded to the area.

Tow trucks were dispatched, and the electric power provider cleared the scattered wires.

To manage traffic, a zipper lane was activated on the southbound side, and all lanes were cleared and passable by 9:14 am.

NLEX advised motorists to exercise caution and maintain a safe distance to prevent accidents.