27 Miss Mabalacat 2026 candidates presented

The local government of Mabalacat City introduced the 27 candidates of Miss Mabalacat City 2026 during a sashing ceremony held at the city hall on Monday, January 26.

Mayor Geld Aquino announced that the winner of the Miss Mabalacat City 2026 title will take home a ₱300,000 cash prize.

Other winners will get ₱200,000 for 1st Runner-Up; ₱100,000 for 2nd Runner-Up; ₱75,000 for 3rd Runner-Up; and ₱50,000 for 4th Runner-Up.

The city government provided a ₱50,000 cash subsidy and pageant gift sets to each participant.

“All you need to do is give your best,” Aquino told the candidates.

The candidates include

Irish Joy Calabig (Atlu-Bola), Ashley Nicole Caliguia (Bical), Sophia Santos (Bundagul), Tania Marcelo (Cacutud), Joas Aquino (Calumpang), Minea Cabigting (Camachiles), Juvi Salunga (Dapdap), Frankie Samantha Hicban (Dau), Ashley Mae Potencio (Dolores), Laurence Joyce Ignacio (Duquit), Kristine April Ramos (Mabiga), Bianca Marie Garcia (Lakandula), Mary Jane Sebastian (Macapagal Village), Andrea Mae Concepcion (Mamatitang), Eumi Chantelle Carolino (Mangalit), Fiona Balmedina (Marcos Village), Ashlea Reina Godfrey (Mawaque), Jharren Ghel Manalang (Paralayunan), Kriziel Edz Sarmiento (Poblacion), Elyssha Mariabella Gaña (San Francisco), Erika Agustin (San Joaquin), Paulina Mae Pasco (Santo Rosario), Michaela Nalangan (Sapang Balen), El Paulina Villanueva (Sapang Biabas), and Lyla Arghelle Ramos (Sta. Ines).

Joining Aquino during the event were Vice Mayor Jun Castro, Councilor Marjorie Sambo, and other officials.

The pre-pageant will be held on February 20, 2026, while the coronation night is scheduled for February 23, 2026, at the Mabalacat City Festival Grounds in Barangay Mabiga.