Miss Magalang 2024 crowned

Other winners include Macapsa 1st runner-up Latifaha Raagas from Barangay San Nicolas 1; Ms. Balen Melacuan 2nd Runner-up Kyla Marie Dizon from Barangay San Francisco; and Camaru Festival Queen 3rd Runner-up Rochelle Ann Ocampo from Sta. Cruz.

Present during the event were Mayor Malu Lascon, Councilor Norman Lacson, municipal treasurer Raissa Bayani, and Tourism Officer Ryan Miranda.

The pageant is part of the town’s Camaru Festival which was named as the Most Outstanding Festival in Central Luzon.

Magalang Tourism Officer Ryan Miranda said the month-long celebration features an agricultural conference at PSAU, a bonsai show and competition, a job fair, a cook fest, and a street dance competition among others.