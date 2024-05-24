Missing girl found dead in rice field

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Floridablanca Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) on May 23 reported that the body of two-year-old Jayluis "JJ" Arnaldo who went missing for two days was found by rescue teams in an irrigation canal of a rice field in Barangay San Pedro.

Upon receiving the report of the missing girl, the MDRRMO said an operation and medic team was directed by LDRRM Officer Dennis A. Isip to conduct a rescue in coordination with local police and Barangay San Pedro officials.

"Two days of search operations by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Floridablanca town resulted to the retrieval of the body of 2-year-old Jayluis "JJ" Arnaldo at an irrigation canal on May 23, 2024 around 9:41 am," the MDRRMO said.

The disaster office said that the Floridablanca police are looking into an angle that the child fell accidentally into the irrigation canal.

"Isa sa anggulo na tinitignan ng ating kapulisan ang pagkahulog ng bata sa irrigation dahil sa harapan mismo ng bahay ng biktima ang irrigation canal o patubig sa mga palayan. Sa dalawang araw na search and retrieval operation ng ating mga responders, natagpuan ang bata sa palayan katabi mismo ng butas na pasukan ng tubig mula sa irrigation canal," the MDRRMO said in its report.

It added that the town police are conducting investigation to determine other angles that may have led to the girl's death.

"Tuloy tuloy po ang pag iimbestiga ng ating PNP Floridablanca sa iba pa pong anggulo na pweding nangyari sa biktima," the MDRRMO said.