Missing girl found in QC

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The missing five-year-old girl in Angeles City, Margaux Alliyah Dela Cruz or baby "Ally", was finally found yesterday in Novaliches, Quezon City.

Dela Cruz' relative, Jessica Audrey Campos, said in a Facebook post that a couple recognized baby Ally who was then begging for money and food on the street.

"Apparently, she was brought by her abductor to Novaliches and was made to beg for money and food. Fortunately, a family recognized Ally and brought her to the authorities," Campos said.

Prior to her reunion with family, Dela Cruz went missing for five days and was last seen outside her grandmother’s house in Barangay Baligabo on March 17, 2024.

CCTV footage showed an unidentified man carrying Dela Cruz down a footbridge in Angeles City.