Missing merchants found safe in Sabah

MASANTOL — The four missing vendors from this municipality were found alive on Monday evening, September 23, 2024, in Sabah Malaysia.

This was confirmed by Masantol Councilor Bajun Lacap to Sun.Star Pampanga, who expressed his gratitude to the public for helping spread the word through social media.

The four residents of this town were reported missing off Palawan waters since September 10, 2024.

Lacap was the first official who reached out to the media to seek help for the families to find their loved ones.

“Mengasira yapu kanu ing bangka da at mipadpad la Sabah, Malaysia. Mabye la ngan pu ding apat a pantunan tamu. Dakal pung salamat kekayu ngan,” Lacap said.

(Their boat capsized, and they drifted to Sabah, Malaysia. We are very grateful that all four of them are alive. Thank you very much!)

As of Tuesday morning, the merchants were officially rescued and have returned to the Philippines safe and alive via a boat that docked on the shores of Narra, Palawan, according to the Facebook live of Bulado Lacap Punla.

Two of the merchants reportedly sustained wounds after their boat was struck by a small ship.

The group thanked all of the elected officials who mobilized their resources to locate them and the public for the prayers.

On Sunday, September 22, Sun.Star Pampanga posted on its Facebook page the report about the missing merchants.

The vendors, identified as Raven Punla, 29, John Loyd Turla, 21, Russell Manansala, 29, and Albert Binijol Mendoza, 42, went missing after setting sail from Mangsee Island, Palawan, after selling products at a nearby island.