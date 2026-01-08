Missing religious items retrieved by Bacolor police

Policemen in Bacolor town were able to retrieve the missing garments and accessories stolen from the San Guillermo Church.

This was learned on Thursday from Mayor Diman Datu.

The items belonged to the religious images of Saint Martha and Señor Jesus Nazareno which are currently enthroned inside the church.

Police said that a 12-year-old child allegedly took the items inside the church on December 12, December 31, and January 4, 2025.

The child had reportedly moved to Bacolor only in November 2025.

The retrieval operation was led by Major Jessie James Domingo, Bacolor Chief of Police.

The police team retrieved the vestments, wigs, and other religious iconographies related to the images.

Initial investigations revealed that the child needs appropriate intervention and psychosocial support.

The San Guillermo Parish said it will not be file charges against the minor.