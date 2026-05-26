Missing sabungeros’ kin deny bribery claims

Families of several missing “sabungeros” denied allegations that they accepted money in exchange for the dropping of cases involving their relatives.

There were previous claims that some families had stopped attending court hearings due to an alleged bribery.

On Monday, May 25, families of around 30 missing sabungeros gathered in Calumpit, Bulacan to refute these allegations.

Ryan Bautista, brother of Michael Bautista, who is one of the missing persons, said reports that they had withdrawn from the case are false.

“Kalokohan po ‘yang areglo-areglo na ‘yan. Hindi po kami papayag doon. Ang gusto po talaga namin ay hustisya para sa aming mahal sa buhay,” Bautista said.

The families clarified that they missed some hearings because proceedings were canceled or the prosecutors told them they were not required to attend unless called to testify.

Bautista also cited the financial burden of repeatedly traveling from Bulacan to Laguna for hearings.

“Kinausap ko po ‘yong piskal o ‘yong DOJ, tinanong ko sa kanila kung required pa ba kaming umattend sa hearing. Ang sabi naman po nila, ‘Hangga’t hindi po kayo pinapatawag o hindi po kayo ‘yong uupo as a witness, puwede naman pong hindi kayo umattend,’” he added.

The families urged authorities to speed up and expand the investigation.

They requested probers to focus on the statements of detained security guards linked to the disappearances, as well as the accountability of whistleblower Julie “Dondon” Patidongan.

“Ang gusto namin, tingnan lahat ng anggulo. Sana lahat ng pinangalanan at nasa kaso ay maimbestigahan kasi ang gusto lang namin ay malaman ang buong katotohanan,” Bautista said.

Carmen Malaca, mother of missing sabungero Edgar Malaca, also denied claims that the families were paid to remain silent.

“Sinisira nila ang buong pagkatao namin. Hindi kami nawawalan ng pag-asa sa kasong ito dahil napakahirap mawalan ng anak kaya talagang ipaglalaban ko ito,” Malaca said.

Meanwhile, Department of Justice Secretary Frederick Vida, on Tuesday, assured that hearings on the missing sabungeros' case will continue.

This, despite some families of the missing cockfighting enthusiasts withdraw or fail to attend court proceedings.

He said the case would proceed regardless of the participation of the complainants’ families.