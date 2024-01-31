Mitsubishi Carworld unveils all-new Triton

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Mitsubishi Carworld is bringing more thrill and adventure on the road as it recently unveiled the all-new Mitsubishi Triton pick up truck designed to elevate your ride a journey beyond limits.

During its adrenaline-packed launch on January 26 and 27 graced by LausGroup Executive Director Carisa Laus, Chief Operating Officer Alfie Adriano and Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation executives, hundreds of loyal Carworld customers, eager Strada pick up owners and motoring enthusiasts gathered at the Carworld Pampanga showroom to take a peek at the Triton 2024, grab unique offers and freebies, and test drive the much awaited, innovative and exciting SUV.

That's because the Triton comes and conquers the road and any terrain with its all-new design, high power engine, all-new chassis and suspension, and advanced safety features.

The Triton's exterior is more aggressive, sporting a front fascia with cunning headlights combined with a massive square-shaped grille, emblazoned with Mitsubishi's iconic Dynamic Shield Design. It exudes a tougher design, longer overall length, and a wider stance, bolder and dominant to complete the overall look and eye-catching presence on and off the street.

Under the Triton's hood is a newly developed 2.4-litre Bi-Turbo diesel engine with a '2-stage' turbo capable of producing 204PS of power with a 470Nm maximum torque, so responsive and more powerful than ever. Added to the power horse is the all-new chassis and suspension that has been rigorously tested to provide increased strength and reduced overall weight. The improved suspension design with new shock-absorption system ensures excellent comfort even in the harshest terrain.

Inside, the cabin and overall interior has been improved to provide a more comfortable and spacious cabin with all important amenities with the driver and passengers in mind.

And the all-new Triton is built to elevate your adventures to whole new level with extra features all its own like the equipped Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, object detection for improved safety, driver Rear Cross Traffic Alert via visual and audible warnings if an approaching vehicle is detected when reversing, and enhanced connectivity options with a new 9-inch display audio system with Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay on the Athlete and GLS variants.

Choice of the Triton ride is expansive with several variants: Athlete 4WD (P1,909,000); GLS 2WD AT (P1,582,000), GLX 4WD MT (P1,561,000); GLX 2WD AT (P1,383,0000; GLX 2WD MT (P1,311,000); GL 4WD MT (P1,157,000); and GL 2WD MT (P1,134,000).

So buckle up now for a journey beyond limits. Experience innovation at its peak and discover firsthand the superior performance and comfort that define the groundbreaking Triton's cutting-edge.

For more of the all-new Triton, visit Mitsubishi Carworld Pampanga (City of San Fernando) or the nearest showroom in Malolos City and Marilao, Bulacan; Subic Freeport Zone; Tarlac City; and Orani Bataan. Call 0949-994-2737 or 0918-854-2233 for inquiries and reservations.