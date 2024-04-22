MMPC confers Carworld Top in Retail Sales award

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) conferred Laus Group of Companies flagship Carworld, Inc. the Top in Retail Sales (North Luzon) award.

The prestigious recognition was given during the MMPC Fiscal Year 2023 Dealer Awards

held in Okada Manila on April 17, 2024 and was received by Laus Group of Companies Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, President Paul Laus, Vice-President and Executive Director Carisa Laus, Chief Operating Officer Alfie Adriano and other top Carworld executives.

Carworld Pampanga also won the Global Accessory Display Contest during the dealer awards.

The two recognitions come after MMPC named Carworld the top in the Sales Satisfactory Index for the North Luzon area last year.

The top citations are a manifestation of Carworld's decades of excellent customer service, commitment to countryside development, and vision to transform communities into economic growth centers.

The flagship company of the Laus Group of Companies, Carworld, Inc. was founded in 1978, and has been serving the motoring industry for 45 years, primarily with best of the class Mitsubishi vehicles like the favorite Xpander, Montero Strada, Mirage, Mirage G4, Outlander, L300 and the all-new Triton.

Carworld dealerships ready to serve Mitsubishi enthusiasts are in Pampanga, Marilao and Malolos in Bulacan, Subic, Tarlac and Bataan.