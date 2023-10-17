MNA 2023 Costume Parade @ SM City Clark

Mutya Ning Angeles 2023 Costume Parade was recenly held last Oct 14 at the Event Center 3 of SM City Clark.
Nineteen official candidates representing their barangays sashayed in their costume made by their respective designers.
MNA is a priority project of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin and co-presented by Pres and CEO of Beautederm Ms. Rei Anicoche-Tan.
Candidate No. 8 glennice Turla took home the Best Local Costume with a cash award of P100,000 as she displayed her "Dutong" (wood) costume. A tribute to the fine quality wood products and serve as the livelihood ndustry of Barangay Ninoy Aquino residents.
A creation of Airah Cleng Kaswazaki del Rosario, "Dutong" is an indigenous creativity of artistry showcased in fashion.
Runners-up were: Carla Keith Canlas of Bgy Lourdes, Angelica Cassandra Santos of Bgy Agapito del Rosario and Cherry Tiffany Calaguas of Bgy Sta. Trinidad and Ehjewon Apuya of Bgy Anunas received P50,000, P20,000, respectively.
Mayor Lazatin's Chief Adviser and IC Calaguas and Executive Asst IV Reina Manuel, both Charipersons of the Mutya Ning Angeles Committe thanked the designers for their dedication in showcasing their creativity and SM City Clark as part sponsor of the costume parade.
It was a night of music, fun and festivity as Juan D. Nepomuceno Sons, Inc. (JDN) brings together pinoy music artists dubbed as NMF2023 (Nepo Music Festival) which was held last Oct 14-15, 2023 at The Park at the Nepo Center.
An estimated crowd of over 10,000 flocked at the venue on its 2-day concert, which coincides with the local La Naval Twi Town Fiesta in October.
Adie, Al James, Kiyo, Sunkissed Lola, The Juans, and DJ Ron Poe and Mc Boo joined the first day while Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Ebe Dancel, Mayonnaise, SpongeCola, and DJ Marc Marasigan on the second.
It was a party with a purpose. All the net proceeds will go to JDN Uplift Foundation, JDN's charitable trust, which supports one of its beneficiaries - the Holy Rosary Parish Church called "Pisamban Maragul" by the locals, which was damaged by a devastating earthquake in 2019.
JDN is the developer of township Nepo Center. A homegrown chain of community malls and office spaces.
JDN's main goal in holding the first ever NMF2023 is to bring the Angelenos together for a purpose .
JDN Realty Group Pres. & CEO Mr. Rick N. Wilkerson believes that our cabalens, through music, can bring together the Angelenos to see its vibrant culture and heritage.
NMF2023 will also be the site of the soon-to-rise Rockwell Nepo's Power Plant Mall Angeles.