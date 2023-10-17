MNA 2023 Costume Parade @ SM City Clark

Mutya Ning Angeles 2023 Costume Parade was recenly held last Oct 14 at the Event Center 3 of SM City Clark.

Nineteen official candidates representing their barangays sashayed in their costume made by their respective designers.

MNA is a priority project of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin and co-presented by Pres and CEO of Beautederm Ms. Rei Anicoche-Tan.

Candidate No. 8 glennice Turla took home the Best Local Costume with a cash award of P100,000 as she displayed her "Dutong" (wood) costume. A tribute to the fine quality wood products and serve as the livelihood ndustry of Barangay Ninoy Aquino residents.

A creation of Airah Cleng Kaswazaki del Rosario, "Dutong" is an indigenous creativity of artistry showcased in fashion.

Runners-up were: Carla Keith Canlas of Bgy Lourdes, Angelica Cassandra Santos of Bgy Agapito del Rosario and Cherry Tiffany Calaguas of Bgy Sta. Trinidad and Ehjewon Apuya of Bgy Anunas received P50,000, P20,000, respectively.

Mayor Lazatin's Chief Adviser and IC Calaguas and Executive Asst IV Reina Manuel, both Charipersons of the Mutya Ning Angeles Committe thanked the designers for their dedication in showcasing their creativity and SM City Clark as part sponsor of the costume parade.