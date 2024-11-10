MNA candidates showcase modern Filipiniana gowns

ANGELES CITY— The 22 candidates of Mutya Ning Angeles (MNA) 2024 showcased locally-designed Filipiniana gowns during a pre-pageant over the weekend.

The candidates wore modern Filipiniana gowns created by Angeleño designers Frederick Policarpio, Marlon Tuazon, and Rosette Ramos-Biag.

Policarpio also created the swimwears of the beauty pageant candidates.

The candidates showed their beauty and wit during the event held on November 9, 2024 at the Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center.

“Few weeks to go at makokoronahan na po ang susunod na Mutya Ning Angeles 2024,” Mayor Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin Jr. said. "We are now in full blast preparations for the grand coronation night."

Lazatin lauded the MNA working committee for the efforts, hardwork, and preparations for the pre-pageant.

The pre-pageant was organized by the MNA working committee, led by Lazatin's Chief Adviser, IC Calaguas; and Executive Assistant Reina Manuel.

They were assisted by members of the Angeles City Tourism Office, led by Anneleen Sugui; Angeles City Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office, headed by Irish Bonus-Llego; City Nutrition Office, led by Francis De Guzman; Information and Communication and Technology Division, headed by Michael Lising; Gender and Development Office, led by Mina Cabiles; Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, headed by Rudy Simeon; and City Information Office, led by Arnel San Pedro.

Also part of the working committee are Rommel “Poklong” Guina, Cecille Flores-Sanchez, and Marna Dagumboy-del Rosario.

The MNA is co-presented by Beautéderm Corporation, led by its President and Chief Executive Officer Rei Anicoche-Tan.

Clark International Airport Corporation Chief Strategic Communications and Events Officer Augusto Sanchez, Hotels and Restaurants Association of Pampanga President Donna Ravina, Fashion Designer Mich Viray, Central Luzon Media Association Pampanga President Mark Allen Sison, and Pampanga Press Club President Noel Tulabut served as the panel of judges during the MNA pre-pageant.

Artist JC De Vera acted as guest host during the event.

The MNA coronation night will be on November 28, 2024 at the Grand Palazzo Royale.