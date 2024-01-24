MNA titlist signs contract as JDN Realty ambassadress

ANGELES CITY—Mutya ning Angeles 2023 second runner-up Glezette Garcia has signed a contract as this year’s JDN Realty Ambassadress.

Garcia signed her contract alongside JDN Realty Chief Executive Officer Rick N. Wilkerson on January 24, Wednesday, at the Boardroom of eNtec 1 Building in Angeles City.

Wilkerson said Garcia will promote JDN Realty events and programs while embodying the company’s core values.

Garcia said she is proud to be the face of JDN Realty

She added that her personal values align with the company’s core values including service, integrity, excellence, and commitment to the community.

Garcia was wearing a specially designed cocktail dress created by fashion designer Marlon Tuazon during the signing ceremonies.

JDN Realty Group is the developer of Nepo Center, homegrown community chain of retail & office spaces Nepo Mall Angeles, Nepo Mart Angeles, Newpoint Mall, The Quad, eNtec1 and eNtec2.

Nepo Center is a mixed-use township located at the heart of Angeles City poised to be the home of Kapampangan cuisine and products. Other businesses include Nepo Mall Dagupan and Nepo Mart Alaminos, both in Pangasinan and soon-to-open Nepo Mall Jaen in Nueva Ecija.