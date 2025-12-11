MNK 2025 Allyson Hetland to get P100K from lawmaker

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, Jr. announced that he will give P100,000 as cash incentive to newly crowned Mutya ning Kapampangan 2025 Allyson Hetland.

“As former Angeles City Mayor, and now Pampanga First District Representative, I am very proud of Allyson’s win in the Mutya Ning Kapampangan,” he said.

The solon added that, Allyson is the last Mutya Ning Angeles queen he crowned before stepping down as city mayor.

"Her victory in this year’s Mutya Ning Kapampangan feels more profound and, dare I say, sentimental,” Lazatin said.

Hetland was crowned as Mutya Ning Angeles on November 28, 2024 -- seven months before Lazatin’s second term as City Mayor ended.

“Buong Angeles ay nakatutok sa Mutya Ning Kapampangan para panoorin ang laban ni Allyson. Ako mismo, kasamang nagpuyat para mag-monitor sa livestream ng pageant,” Lazatin said.