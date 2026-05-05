MNSF 2026 candidates visit historical sites

The candidates of the 2026 Mutya ning San Fernando (MNSF) start their month-long pageant journey with a tour of some of the city’s historic sites, a seminar on personality and advocacy development, and a briefer on “Pamamugeng Fernandino.”

Facilitated by the MNSF Committee, through the City Tourism Office, the candidates visited a total of eight sites.

The activity is aimed to instill in the candidates deeper appreciation of San Fernando’s rich culture, history, and heritage.

The sites visited were Heroes Park, Capital Town Pampanga, Santungan ning Kulturang Kapampangan, Augusto P. Hizon House, City Hall, Metropolitan Cathedral of San Fernando, City Market Plaza, and the Giant Lantern and Tourist Information Center.

After the tour, the candidates attended a briefer on the institutionalized “Pamamugeng Fernandino,” which includes the use of San Fernando’s official greetings when welcoming and parting ways with guests, as well as basic tourism etiquette.

The whole-day activity culminated in a two-part seminar featuring two speakers --- registered psychometrician Diane Amor Garcia (Stress and Pressure Management) and Kapampangan beauty queen Sophia Bianca Santos (Advocacy Development).

The event was co-organized by the JCI San Fernando Cabalen.

Garcia, currently the assistant manager of CSF-based Argao Psych, a partner of the LGU’s health services, taught the candidates how to manage stress and pressure that come with the pageant.

Santos, who was crowned Miss Elite Philippines 2025 and Miss World Philippines 2024 Second Princess, shared insights with the candidates on how to make their advocacies work, from formulation to promotion and application.

The MNSF 2026 Press Presentation and Casual Wear Competition will be held on May 9, 2026 at SM City Pampanga.

The 20205 MNSF Committee is chaired by City Councilor Harvey Quiwa, and Gil Kristian David.

The co-chairpersons are City Accountant Jose Tiburcio Canlas, City Treasurer Mary Ann Bautista, and Jane Laureen Mallari from the private sector. | Via CSF Information Office