Mobile science exhibit opens in Magalang town

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Mobile Science Centrum Exhibit formally opened in Magalang town the other day.

The exhibit is a partnership project of the Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Science and Technology.

Mobile Science Centrum is a roving exhibit promoting public awareness, especially among schools, of the importance of science, technology, and innovation (STI).

It features 22 interactive exhibits showcasing technologies to appreciate STI better.

“These exhibits will simplify complex scientific concepts, eliminating the need for students to travel to Manila to experience such exhibits,” the DOST Region 3 said.

The DOST-3 Mobile Science Centrum is set this October with the venue set at the San Isidro Evacuation Center in Magalang town.

The opening was graced by Pampanga Philippine Councilors League President Cherry Manalo and officials of the DOST.