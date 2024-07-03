Modern fuel station to rise at New Clark City

CLARK FREEPORT — A modern fuel station complete with charging terminals for electric vehicles (EVs) and a retail center will soon rise in New Clark City.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said the gas station will bring additional revenues for the government.

The modern facility will also generate employment for the local community, and boost foot traffic in the rising metropolis.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang recently signed a contract with Double 11 Properties Corp. President Romeo Siccion for the long-term lease of a one-hectare property in New Clark City, for the fuel station.

“The BCDA welcomes Double 11 to New Clark City and offers its full support for the project. With this engagement, we expect economic benefits, such as additional revenues for the government; employment opportunities for the local residents and communities, and most importantly increased foot traffic in New Clark City,” BCDA Vice President for Business Development Mark P. Torres said.

Double 11 committed to invest at least P100 million for the development of the facility.

The company has also expressed interest to implement a Phase 2 expansion covering another hectare, with an additional investment of P100 million.

The facility is expected to house over 20 retail stores and offices, serving an estimated 200,000 motorists annually.

It is also estimated to generate Php100 million in revenues for the government.

“With BCDA, we are bringing our international brand partners here to provide an excellent service to motorists. Using our experience and expertise, we will not only be developing a super station, but also a lifestyle development where people can park, dine, shop, and work,” Siccion said.

“This partnership signals another milestone in the development of New Clark City as a smart and green metropolis, one that is ready for a future filled with electric vehicles and eco-friendly cars. This is also a step towards our ‘15-minute city’ vision for New Clark City, where basic amenities and facilities are easily accessible within a walking or cycling distance,” Bingcang said.

Double 11 is a Filipino-owned corporation which operates a zoo and theme park, industrial parks, and super stations.

It partners with international food franchise chains, branded retail outlets, business process outsourcing companies, offices, residential development and fuel distribution.

Its projects include Northwalk Clark along M.A. Roxas Highway, Pampanga, Caltex Station located at Km 64 of North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Southbound, Shell of Asia at Km 36 of NLEX Southbound, Northwalk 1 and 2 in San Fernando, Pampanga, and the PTT Station along the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway.