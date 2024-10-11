MOKA nominations extended until Oct 16

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Committee for the 2024 Most Outstanding Kapampangan Award (MOKA), chaired by Vice Governor Lilia Pineda, has moved the deadline for submission of nominations until October 16, Wednesday.

Vice Chairman Claire Lim said the extension will provide nominators ample time to finalize and complete requirements.

Interested individuals may submit their nominations through the Pampanga Arts, Culture, and Tourism Office.

MOKA serves as the highlight of "Aldo Ning Kapampangan," the week-long celebration of Pampanga’s founding anniversary, held every first week of December.

This year’s awarding ceremony is set on December 11, 2024 coinciding with the province’s founding day.

MOKA has honored more than 400 Kapampangans in various fields.

Nominees must be Kapampangan by blood, birth or residency, having personal accomplishments or a body of work that contributed to the welfare of the Kapampangan race, and achieving success in a field that enhances the honor and reputation of Kapampangans.

There are 19 categories for the awards -- law enforcement, education, parenthood, sports, government service, business and entrepreneurship, religion, visual arts, performing arts, culture and heritage, agriculture, science and technology, mass media, youth service, judicial service, and social services.