MOKA wall of honor mulled

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Board Members Ananias “Jun” Canlas and Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab are now looking at the possibility of creating a Wall of Honor that would celebrate the achievements of Most Outstanding Kapampangan Awardees.

Both board members are proposing a Most Outstanding Kapampangan (MOKA) Recognition (Dambana Da Deng Matenakan Kapampangan), a wall space within the Capitol compound that will showcase the names of all MOKA awardees and the years and categories in which they were honored.

The two legislators are set to file a resolution for the proposed Wall of Honor before the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

They stated that the move will further bring honor to MOKA awardees and a public display of people whom young Kapampangans should emulate.

MOKA has honored more than 400 Pampanga residents in various fields.

The awards has been perceived as the pinnacle of all awards conferred by the province to its outstanding sons and daughters, according to a Capitol briefer.

MOKA is the highlight of the week-long founding anniversary celebration of Pampanga known as “Aldo Ning Kapampangan.”

Governor Dennis Pineda earlier said that the annual search for Kapampangans who excelled in their respective endeavors and professions is not just about personal achievement but celebrating the God-given talents of Pampanga citizens.