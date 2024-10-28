Moment of truth

October 25, 2024. The Kalangitan landfill shuts down its own operations following the expiration of the temporary restraining order (TRO) earluer issued by the Capas Municipal Trial Court. The TRO ended on Oct. 24.

Since last Friday, no garbage trucks were seen entering Kalangitan landfill.

On the same day, the Clark Development Corp. (CDC) installed billboards along major roads announcing to the public that the landfill has no more "authority to operate" and there are no operations on site.

CDC also issued a cease and desist order and notice to vacate to the Metro Clark Waste Management Corp. (MCWMC), operator of Kalangitan landfill.

The next days ahead might be critical as MCWMC awaits separate court rulings on their motion for a preliminary injunction and motion for reconsideration.

But in the meantime, between October 25 and to date, while the Kalangitan landfill is closed - did Central Luzon witness the alleged garbage crisis as earlier claimed by MCWMC?

Just curious. Thinking out loud, this is actually an opportune time to determine a simple truth. Did MCWMC exaggerated when it claimed that a "garbage crisis" will unfold once it ceases operations? Or should the public thank MCWMC because its claim could rather be construed as a fair warning if not an alarmist cry?

In the last few days after it stopped operations, not a single local government unit (LGU) announced that they are now in a "crisis."

Also, not one locator inside Clark Freeport announced that their garbage have piled up and they are faced with a crisis.

No such outcry came out because the elusive truth finally revealed itself.

Fact No. 1 - Kalangitan landfill is not the sole existing solid waste facility in Region 3.

In Pampanga alone, there are three facilities that are operational and ready to accept large volumes of wastes from LGUs.

These are the Floridablanca Enviro Park, a 91-hectare landfill under the Berjaya Philippines, Inc. The facility can accommodate 3,500 tons of solid waste per day.

There is also the Prime Waste Solutions Inc. located in Barangay Planas, Porac town. It is an advanced waste-to-fuel facility that has a capacity of 5,000 tons per day.

And the Eco Protect Management Corp. also in Porac, a 34-hectare landfill with a capacity of 2,500 tons per day.

Fact No. 2 - No less than the Environment Management Bureau of DENR Region 3 assured the public that there are alternative facilities accredited by the agency that are ready and capable to accept solid wastes from LGUs.

Fact No. 3 - The alternative facilities are offering the same rates of tipping fees being charged by the Kalangitan landfill. The tipping fees range from P600-P650 per ton depending on the landfill's final agreement with the LGU.

Fact No. 4 - All LGUs are mandated by law to segregate, set up MRFs, find solutions and properly manage its solid wastes all year round. So, with or without the Kalangitan landfill, the LGUs are trained and obligated to develop management strategies and crisis prevention programs. Simply put, they are not actually totally reliant on Kalangitan.

Take for example the pro-active programs of the Angeles City LGU in relation to solid waste management. Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. implemented the 'Walang Plastikan" program to decrease plastic use and to collect plastics to be used as raw materials for cement manufacturing. Angelenos were encouraged to collect plastic wastes or used plastics and exchange it for rice at the City Hall's Walang Plastikan station.

The issue of the Kalangitan landfill's closure after its 25-year contract with CDC was dramatized by MCWMC to generate support from the public. The company is probably hoping to put pressure on CDC so the latter would consider renewing the contract.

But disinformation and exaggeration can only last a mile. Eventually, the truth will prevail.

There is another glaring fact left untold about this issue.

MCWMC stands to lose at least P600 million per year once it is permanently closed. In 2022 alone, about 1.042 million tons of waste was processed by Kalangitan.

Charging a minimum tipping fee of P600 per ton, the company earns at least P600 million annually on top of its hauling service fees.

Yes, at a certain point, their claim regarding an alleged garbage crisis can pass on as a legit public health and safety issue but looking more closely, the masked agenda of self-interest and economics reverberate louder than the rest.