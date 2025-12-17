MOPAC, AAP hold 1st national painting tilt

Three artists clinched the top prizes in the First National Painting Competition of the Andrea Domingo Foundation Museum of Philippine Arts and Culture and (MOPAC) and the Art Association of the Philippines (AAP).

At least 13 more winners made it to the honorable mention list, said Andrea Domingo, chair of MOPAC based in this Pampanga capital.

Renowned artist Romulo Galicano, Fil de la Cruz and Mario de Rivera judged the 220 entries by painters from all over the Philippines on December 5, 2025.

In the awarding ceremony held at MOPAC here last December 12, 2025, Domingo said that she and her husband, Rolando, established the foundation three years ago.

"We believe young Filipinos need to be exposed and be made more aware of our beautiful Philippine art and culture,' she said.

Domingo added that the MOPAC is “a 45 year old dream.”

“Finally, we are able to hold this competition. It is quite an amazing experience to see how much talent, intelligence and creativity exist in our society. We would like to continue to support the arts and the artists for as long as we can,” Domingo said.

Opened on June 4, 2023, MOPAC showcases the artworks of National Artists Fernando C. Amorsolo (proclaimed in 1972), Carlos V. Francisco (1972), Victorio C. Edades (1976), Vicente S. Manansala (1981). Cesar T. Legaspi (1990), Hernando R. Ocampo (1991), Arturo D. Luz (1997). Jerry Elizalde Navarro (1997), Ang Kiukok (2001), Federico Aguilar Alcuaz (2009) and Jose T. Joya (2003).

The museum also features the artworks of Presidential Medal of Merit awardees such as Anita Magsaysay-Ho and Mauro “Malang” Santos.

The second building contains metal age pottery, sculptures of “santos,” excavated Chinese tradewares, Spanish-era jewelry, pre-war furniture and tribal cultural objects from the Cordilleras and Southern Philippines.

MOPAC is located across the St. Scholastica’s Academy in Barangay Agustin, City of San Fernando.