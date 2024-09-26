More aspirants to the SP

TWO barangay chairmen are aspiring to become city councilors: Poblacion barangay chairman Elmer Totong Mendiola and Mabiga barangay chairman Elmer Rivera Calaguas.

Totong has a proven political track record. He has introduced development and progress to the barangay as well as keeping peace and order thereat, including the cleaning it of drug addicts.

Now, Totong believes he is ripe tp become a city councilor where his leadership qualities and excellent work ethics may be put to further test.

Meanwhile, after a successful stint as barangay chairman, Elmer Rivera Calaguas sets his sight on the SP seat and vows to deliver the same enthusiasm as a barangay head to this higher position.

The two Elmers are good potentials as City Councilors as they are both willing to learn the ropes of local lawmaking as both have many ideas to implement for the city.

I have yet to ascertain which party they would join and be listed in the official slate for city councilors.

£ £ £

As of late, I believe both will join City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo who will contest the mayoralty post with Vice Mayor Geld P. Aquino.

From tarpaulins now spreading in the city, I consider Ike Morales, Pogi Soliven and Graham Tapion as additions to the SP.

All of them are ready and visibly energetic and all are willing to join the drive to make Mabalacat City more progressive in the coming years.

£ £ £

I’ve encountered Hector Pamintuan and he intimated to me the ongoing drive to become Angeles City Mayor former Police General Oscar Albayalde who will face incumbent congressman Carmelo Jonjon Lazatin.

According to HecPam, General Albayalde has several good plans for Angeles City. Abangan. . .