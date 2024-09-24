More Chinese ships spotted in WPS for 1-week period

MANILA – The number of Chinese ships spotted in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) from Sept. 17 to 23 has climbed to 251, higher than the 157 vessels detected from Sept. 10 to 16, the Philippine Navy (PN) said in a report Tuesday.

This is the highest concentration of Chinese ships in the WPS so far this year, the Navy said.

In an interview, Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, attributed the sudden spike in the number of Chinese vessels to better weather conditions.

He added that each time there is a weather disturbance, the number of Chinese ships decreases, only to climb again once the weather improves.

In its report, the Navy said 204 Chinese Maritime Militia Vessels (CMMVs) were observed in the WPS from Sept. 17 to 23, along with 28 China Coast Guard Vessel (CCGVs), 16 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships, and three Chinese Research Survey Vessels (CRSVs).

Of the figure, 55 CMMVs, 16 CCGVs, and 11 PLAN vessels were spotted in Sabina (also known as Escoda) Shoal; nine CCGVs, 62 CMMVs, and one CRSV in Ayungin Shoal; 38 CMMVs in Iroquois Reef; one CCGV, 23 CMMVs, and one CRSV in Pagasa Island; 17 CMMVs in Juan Felipe; two CCGVs, two PLAN, seven CMMVs, and one CRSV in Bajo de Masinloc; three PLAN warships in Likas; and two CMMVs in Panata. (PNA)