More complainants may pursue cases vs CSF exec

City of San Fernando Councilor Racquel "Kay" Pineda may face complaints from more individuals over alleged irregular real estate transactions involving Kay-Land Real Estate Development Corporation, one of the complainants told SunStar Pampanga on Saturday, November 14. 2026

The complainant said the six individuals who attended the inquest proceedings at the Hall of Justice in Barangay Maimpis (SACOP), City of San Fernando on said date, were among the first group to file complaints against Pineda and other individuals associated with the company.

She said more individuals who allegedly had transactions involving the properties may surface in the coming days.

The informant, who asked not to be named, said some of the potential complainants were retired law enforcement personnel, who had attained the rank of general.

The six complainants were accompanied by their lawyer and personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) during the legal proceedings.

One of the complainants also told SunStar Pampanga, “Pipagalan mila reta,” a Kapampangan expression referring to the money they had worked hard to earn.

In a press release posted on its official Facebook page on Sunday, November 15, the CIDG confirmed the arrest of Pineda and two other female suspects in connection with an alleged syndicated estafa case involving Kay-Land.

The agency said its Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) conducted the operation on November 13, 2026 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Ramar Village, Barangay San Agustin, City of San Fernando.

According to the CIDG, the three suspects were arrested for alleged violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Presidential Decree No. 1689, or syndicated estafa.

The agency said the suspects were caught collecting and receiving ?650,000 from complainants for the purported reconstruction or restructuring of their Contract to Sell, despite the property’s prior classification as an acquired asset of the Pag-IBIG Fund.

The CIDG said the case stemmed from complaints involving the alleged sale of properties in Panorama Heights and Kay-Land Residences in Mexico, Pampanga.

Citing official records obtained from the Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), the agency said the properties offered for sale had already been transferred, previously sold, encumbered, or classified as acquired assets of the fund.

Other properties, according to the CIDG, were registered under the Development Bank of the Philippines and third parties.

The agency said the complainants had made payments through cash, checks, bank deposits, and other payment methods after allegedly being told that Kay-Land owns the properties and could sell them. |via Tristan Jingco