MORE HOSPITALS SCHOOLS, ROADS

These are some of the highlights of the Capitol’s 2025 Accomplishment Report under the leadership of Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda.

This was presented during the Year-End Assessment held with ADAC members from various barangays in the Third District of Pampanga.

Approximately 3,376 barangay officials and TODA/Foton drivers from the first and third districts of the province were gathered for reorientation on their duties.

The provincial officials thanked the groups for their service to the Kapampangans.

They were personally greeted and given assistance by Governor Pineda; Board Members Lucky Labung, Christian Halili, and Cherry Manalo; Vice Governor’s Chief of Staff Angie Blanco and PSWDO Officer Fe Manarang.

The governor said that barangay officials have greatly contributed to the province’s peace and progress.

Each participant received financial assistance and food packs from the Capitol.