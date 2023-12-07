More warnings on climate, war, diseases, temblors

Only those who choose to wear blinders, like calesa horses whose vision are locked from seeing entirety, would not see the many biblical “signs of the times.” But partly fault mainstream media worldwide for, rather strangely, not telling the whole truth about the evolution of aberrancy in our world, often leaving the task to social media which, however, have their share of abusers and even diabolical agents.

Reviewing Heaven’s messages for mankind via Catholic mystics of our days, we can not but be overwhelmed by their accuracy as bizarre events unfold in both human and natural courses. There are wars threatening to spread and engulf the earth, brobdingnagian disasters as never seen before even in city centers that used to know only commerce, direct attacks on religious structures and symbolisms, bugbears and explosions of terrorism, new diseases birthing, scandalous rifts in the Catholic church, shades of communism amid a more blatant depopulation blueprint, etc.

All are premised on mankind’s disregard of God in our daily lives. I’ve always thought of this as pushing God away, He who gave us free will, so that more room is created for Satan and his minions to gladly mess up everything in and about us.

While the mystics now say that the Great Tribulation can no longer be prevented, there is still time, a short one, to at least tone down the scale of sufferings in the “long years” to come. Conversion is the key, they repeatedly tell us, repeatedly quoting no less than Our Lord Jesus Christ and our Blessed Mother who Both seem frantically redundant in their calls.

This was again a major point in the message received only last Nov. 22 by third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla from the Blessed Mother.

The Blessed Mother gave her the following message for all of us to take seriously:

“Beloved children of My Immaculate Heart, I bless you with My Motherly Love: Be united in the world of the Sacred Scripture and in fulfilling the commandments of God.

“I call you to conversion so that you may resist the attacks of evil and discern, with the help of the Holy Spirit, concerning all your personal works and conduct.

“Human beings must live every moment in unity with My Divine Son, strengthening themselves spiritually.

“My children, the battle at this time is a spiritual one, more so than at other times. The devil is throwing poisoned darts at the children of My Divine Son in order to weaken them, and yet he will not succeed in this if you are strengthened spiritually.

“Great change awaits this generation, but before the change there will be the great trial, the great purification, through which this generation must pass.

“The elements have been altered: they will not be the same as before - Fire, Earth, Air and Water have changed, they will not return to being as they were in the past, as will also be the case with the climate on Earth. How many will migrate in search of better options for living in climates more compatible with that to which they are accustomed!

“My children, you worry about the war at the moment when everything starts; afterwards, the subject is forgotten – it is asserted that everything is already fine, and yet it is not so. You will witness the Third World War.

“The purification of humanity will bring with it -

great and serious earthquakes that have already been predicted...famine, which will take hold within humanity...and new diseases that can be found on Earth and will spread rapidly, turning into pandemics. Because of this, by Divine Will you have the medicinal plants with which to deal with them.

“This is not something that happens from one moment to another, but which is planned by the great elites who want to halt the growth of humanity.

“This is a very delicate moment, My children- so delicate that the enemy of the soul is attacking the children of My Divine Son head on in order to cause them to fall. Be prudent and astute so that you would not fall into the nets of the infernal enemy.

“My children, I invite you to make prayers and offerings for Argentina: this land is besieged by evil which wants to lead people along the path of turmoil, intolerance and finally the struggle of brother against brother.

“Have a stock of foods of first necessity in your homes.

“Children, I invite you to pray and make offerings for San Francisso: it will be forcefully shaken. I call you to turn your gaze towards My Divine Son. This land of so many cultures which is located by the sea will endure the fury of nature and purification by water.

“Children, I invite you to pray and make offerings for California: what seems to be fantasy will cause destruction. At this moment the sea has great impact on earth.

“Children, I invite you to pray and make offerings: great volcanoes are awakening, some of them to cause serious tragedies. Pray for Iceland; it will be divided and will suffer painfully.

“Children, I invite you to pray and make offerings for Chile, Peru, and Ecuador: they will suffer due to a strong earthquake, as will parts of Central America.

“Children, I invite you to pray and make offerings for Australia.

“Children, you will be witnesses of a great sign that I will give you under My title Empress of the Americas, Our Lady of Guadalupe, where I protest the whole earth and the stars that illuminate you.

“Have sacramentals, My children, not forgetting the Holy Rosary, holy water, but above all, be pure of heart and seek peace with the Most Holy Trinity.

“Pray the Holy Rosary every day and I promise that I will go and protect each one of you if you are in a state of grace.

“Keep in mind that I am your Mother and I am with you. I carry you within My Immaculate Heart.” (End of quote.)

Note: Luz de Maria has been receiving the messages in Spanish. The messages are translated into English and I have noticed that at times, the translations are inadequate. However, the substance of the messages have never been impaired.