Most outstanding Magaleños named

The municipal government of Magalang has recognized eight individuals for their exceptional contributions to society during the 2026 Most Outstanding Magaleño Awards, held in line with the town’s 421st Founding Anniversary celebration.

The annual event honors residents who "exemplify excellence, dedication, and service across various fields, reflecting the core values of the community: Tépangan (Bravery), Kabayanían (Heroism), and Kagalángan (Honor)."

This year’s awardees include: Dr. Arthur D. Dayrit – Agriculture and Environment; Harvey M. San Miguel – Arts and Culture; Ismael S. Reyes – Banking and Finance; Dr. Joefrelin C. Ines – Education; Gen. Albert G. Magno (Ret.) – Law Enforcement; Mylene A. Dizon – Overseas Filipino Worker; and Ambassador Ruperto M. Dizon (Posthumous).

The local government said the honorees were selected for their significant contributions in their respective fields, as well as their role in uplifting the name and spirit of Magalang.

“Celebrating Excellence and Service,” the municipal government stated, highlighting how the awardees embody the highest standards of leadership, commitment, and community involvement.

Mayor Malu Paras-Lacson, along with local officials, lauded the awardees, noting that their achievements serve as an inspiration to fellow Magaleños and future generations.