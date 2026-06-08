Most wanted person arrested at checkpoint

A 34-year-old man was arrested after allegedly abusing an 11-year-old girl in Barangay San Nicolas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on June 2, authorities said.

Police identified the suspect as “Wil,” a resident of Barangay San Nicolas.

Investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the area at around 10 am when the suspect allegedly approached her, claimed to be acquainted with her father, and pointed what appeared to be a toy gun at her.

The suspect reportedly forced the child into his vehicle, where the abuse reportedly took place.

The victim later told her father about the incident, who immediately sought assistance from police officers manning a checkpoint in the area.

Responding police personnel quickly acted upon the report.

Colonel Pearl Joy C. Gollayan, Chief of the City of San Fernando Police Station, said a police mobile unit stationed near the checkpoint intercepted the suspect’s vehicle as it attempted to flee.

Authorities said the mobile unit rammed the suspect’s vehicle during the pursuit, leading to his arrest.

The suspect was taken to the City of San Fernando Police Station for documentation and proper legal processing.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 7610 and Republic Act 10591 are being prepared for filing through inquest proceedings against the suspect.

Gollayan warned that law enforcers will not hesitate to take decisive action against individuals who prey on children and other vulnerable members of society. |via Tristan Jingco