Mother Mary: “My children, wake up to the reality in which you live”

There’s a 69-year-old woman named Sulema Gomez, born in El Salvador but has been living in Quebec, Canada, who has been receiving messages allegedly from Heaven for many years now.

Messages purportedly given her by Our Lord Jesus Christ and Mother Mary from 2010 to 2013 were published in three volumes. It was titled with a quote from Jesus thus: “I Have Come to Prepare You for this Event: the Illumination of Conscience”. It refers to the prophesied Warning, an event expected in our times.

Sulema still continues to receive messages from Heaven, always with the guidance of priests of good standing with the Church. Her recent messages are somewhat ominous but urgent, and I am sharing some of them in this space.

Way back on April 5, 2024, Our Lord Jesus told her:

“Cross yourself and write, My daughter, covered with My Precious Blood, for the Glory of God My Father. In this difficult time, give thanks to the Lord at all times, because eternal is His love for all His children who love Him. The Father is nothing but Love for His little ones. He sent Me to save you, to free you from your slavery, and especially to give you back your dignity as children of God.

“Behold, the hour of great changes is coming; you will be amazed after hearing all this news. Do not be discouraged, because the battle is not lost, everything must be accomplished. My Most Holy Mother and I have warned you so that you would not be surprised.

“Pray, pray, pray, so as not to enter into temptation. Remember that when nothing seems to be happening, that is the moment when the Holy Spirit acts. Good does not make noise. Do not be afraid, because your Father has sent legions of angels to your aid, not forgetting all the saints who are on earth. On this First Friday of the month, I ask you to keep peace in your hearts. Without peace you will not be able to go through all the trials that await you. Give thanks to the Lord, Our Father, for loving you like this. He watches over each one of you, His little faithful remnant.

“Receive My blessing, which will give you the strength and courage to follow My path, in the Name of the Father in the Name of the Son and in the Name of the Holy Spirit . Amen! Alleluia!”

Days later on April 14, Our Lord Jesus also said to her:

“Peace be with you. Cross yourself and write, My daughter, covered with My Precious Blood, for the Glory of God, My Father. Here you are on the threshold of a great event. Pray for all those who will perish without having taken the time to prepare to meet Me. Pray that they may convert, even if it is at the last minute.

“Everything is about to be accomplished, and I see, with sadness, that only a small number of children [people] have believed in Our Words, have taken the time to prepare themselves and to change their behavior. Man believes that he has all the time in the world in front of him, that the events announced will happen in another era, that he must prepare to live the coming summer season to the fullest. Poor children who think like this. Pray for those whom death will find in a state of sin—there will be very many of them.

“However, do not be afraid. If I come to warn you, it is so that you would be ready when everything happens. Keep peace and Our Words in your heart. Be very attentive to the calls of grace. The Father’s providence will always be with you, His faithful children. The Father will never abandon you. Pray, believe, and hope.

“Be blessed in the Name of the Father in the Name of the Son and in the Name of the Holy Spirit. Amen! Alleluia!” (End of quotes from Sulema.)

Meanwhile. Our Most Holy Mother again has another message for us via third-degree Augustinian and stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla on Oct. 18, 2024. The message:

“My beloved children of my Immaculate Heart, receive my blessing.

“YOU CONTINUE LIVING OUTSIDE OF THE REALITY TOWARD WHICH YOU ARE HEADING...YOU HAVE MOVED AWAY FROM DISCERNMENT IN SEARCH OF COMFORT...

“Prayer is necessary, children. Prayer is a blessing for each one of you. Prayer feeds your spirituality. In prayer, you meet my Divine Son, the archangels, angels, holy ones and saints of your devotion.

“Do you want a new life? Without the help of prayer, it will be more difficult for you to find the path of that new life, necessary to strengthen a firm and strong faith. Whoever does not pray, finds that his or her personal path is more difficult. Prayer and the Holy Eucharist soften a hard, indifferent heart.

“MY CHILDREN, WAKE UP TO THE REALITY IN WHICH YOU LIVE!

“The shadow of war is covering more countries. There are those who are taking sides and deciding to support one or another country in conflict.

“Beloved children of my Immaculate Heart: It is important that you understand that our most beloved Angel of Peace is being sent by the Most Holy Trinity to help this generation. At the most critical moment of mankind, he will be the help and defender of the Word of My Divine Son against the Antichrist and his tentacles.

“OUR BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE IS A YOUNG MAN WHO WILL OVERCOME THE ANTICHRIST. He attracts human beings who distort the Word of Sacred Scripture. The Angel of Peace is protected by the angelic legions under the command of St. Michael the Archangel and of your Mother.

“OUR MOST BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE WILL LIVE WITH YOU, CHILDREN OF MY IMMACULATE HEART. OUR MOST BELOVED ANGEL OF PEACE WILL REACH THE MAJORITY OF HUMAN BEINGS WHO NEED HIM.

“This generation is full of selfishness, evil, anger, unbelief, so much so that they do not believe in Divine Revelation because of their pride. They feel superior to my Divine Son. I mourn for them, I love them, they are my children.

“Therefore, I call them to prayer, to repentance, to the fulfillment of the Law of God, and to comply with the sacraments and other objectives that elevate the spirit of my children towards my Divine Son.

“Beloved of My Divine Son, the sun will not be so kind to the Earth. It will cast its heat so strongly towards the Earth that you will live again without communications, without electricity, without the conveniences of this time. This will not be for long, so be prepared; we have warned you in advance. Have something to create light, and prepare some food, especially for the children and the elderly.

“Remain vigilant! Tell those who do not know about the war. Tell them about the darkness that is coming to Earth. Warn your brothers and sisters, without entering into discord.

“Pray children of my Immaculate Heart, pray. This generation will know what it is to live in darkness…

“But, at the same time, you will know the Messenger of My Divine Son, our beloved Angel of Peace. Not all will believe in him and will despise him. Those who are prayerful will manage to recognize him and after a powerful moment, he will be welcomed and will walk towards his brothers and sisters who will need him.

“Pray, children of my Immaculate Heart, pray. Once again, you suffer because of the wind and the water. Be devoted to praying the Holy Trisagion; it is very important.

“Pray, children of my Immaculate Heart; pray for one another, pray with the heart.

“Pray, children of my Immaculate Heart; pray for those who must remain close to our most beloved Angel of Peace.

“Pray, children of my Immaculate Heart; pray so that ignorance will not take hold of my children.

“I bless you. I carry you in my Heart. Adore My Divine Son.”