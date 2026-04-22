Motorcycle Riding Course opened in Camp Olivas

The Philippine National Police Regional Highway Patrol Unit Region 3 (RHPU3), under the leadership of Colonel Sally Mangacop, opened an Executive Motorcycle Riding Course at the Police Regional Office 3 in Camp Olivas, City of San Fernando, Pampanga on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Brigadier General Rommel S. Batangan, Acting Director of the PNP Highway Patrol Group, graced the activity.

During his speech, Batangan emphasized discipline, road safety, and responsible riding among both law enforcers and civilian riders.

The course brought together police officers and civilian motorcycle enthusiasts, fostering a shared commitment to enhance riding skills, promoting safety awareness, and strengthening partnership between the police and the community. (RGN)