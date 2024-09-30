Motorists advised: Mexico Byway temporary closure

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Municipal Government of Mexico issued a public advisory to motorists and commuters that a portion of the Ninoy Aquino Byway will be closed to traffic starting September 27 from 6 am until afternoon.

The said section of the major roadway will be undergoing renovation, the local government stated.

The section is along the Parian Bridge going to the Municipal Hall of Mexico.

The advisory said that those traveling to San Fernando from Magalang may take the Sto. Rosario Road as an alternate route.

“The Municipality of Mexico apologizes for any inconvenience caused. Your patience and cooperation are highly appreciated as we work towards creating better and safer roads for everyone,” the advisory said.

The construction of the new public market is also underway, which may also cause traffic congestion in the area as vendors have been relocated around the municipal hall.