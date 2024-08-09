Motorists enjoy travel via NLEX Connector

CLARK FREEPORT — More than 20,000 motorists choose the NLEX Connector for their daily commute in Metro Manila.

Thanks to its improved travel efficiency and convenience, especially after the opening of its España to Magsaysay Blvd. section in October last year.

This new section allows quicker travel between C3 Road in Caloocan City and Magsaysay Blvd. in Manila, reducing travel time from 30 minutes to just seven minutes.

"With the new section of the NLEX Connector, traveling in and out of the Metro is much simpler and more convenient. Now it only takes 15-20 minutes compared to almost an hour from Sta. Mesa to NLEX," Geraine Donato Rambaud, a motorist using the NLEX Connector, stated.

“Sa NLEX Connector, 20 minuto lang nasa terminal nakami kumpara sa A. Bonifacio na inaabot kami ng isang orasbago makalabas ng Balintawak. Bilang pampublikongtransportasyon, mahalaga ang convenience at bilis ng biyahepara sa mga pasahero,” said Victory Liner Inc. Terminal Master Mher Lopez.

Transport Network Vehicle Service Driver Rupert Castillo also shared his experience with the newly opened section of NLEX Connector.

“Simula nung nagkaroon ng NLEX Connector, malaki na ang natitipid ko sa gasolina. Nabawasanang pagod sa pagbiyahe dahil umiksi rin ang oras na nagagamitsa paghatid at pagsundo mula Manila pabalik ng Bulacan,” he said.

Motorist Albert Albania Bernal said he appreciates the shortened travel time when using the new road and the aesthetics of the new expressway. “Maganda, very comfortable and no hostile elements. Makakarating ka agad sa paroroonan mo ng walang abala."

Providing a 24/7 alternative route for all vehicle classes, the opening of the additional 1.8km four-lane (2×2) NLEX Connector España to Magsaysay Section allowed better access to Manila Ports and airports such as NAIA and Clark, benefitting the trucking and logistics sector.

Lawyer Don Manebo, President of the Haulers and Truckers Association in the Watersouth, Inc. (HATAW), narrated how their company saves operational expenses because of NLEX Connector. “Nakakatipid kami sa fuel cost at manpower hours. Dumadami ang kaya naming biyahe per week, we can deliver primary goods at a lower cost.”

Victorino Esplana Lundag of Red Nose Reindeer Trucking, Inc., agreed to this. "Nakakadaan po ako sa NLEX Connector, ang ganda pala. Mas mabilis ang biyahe ko.”

“Parang kang nasa ibang bansa pag dumadaan ka rito. Bukod doon, ang dali na ring mag-deliver ng produkto ngayonsa Maynila, pagbaba mo nang rampa, Sta. Mesa na,” Crisflorypher Juanillo-Parungao of Royal Cargo said.

NLEX Corporation, through its President and General Manager, J. Luigi L. Bautista, expressed its gratitude to all motorists who shared the game-changing effects of this new expressway to their usual way of life.

“The NLEX Connector is a testament to our commitment to improving the quality of life for Filipinos and boosting the country's economy. Our goal is to make travel more efficient and create more opportunities for our fellow countrymen through expanded road interconnectivity," said Bautista.

The NLEX Corporation is a subsidiary of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC), the toll road arm of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC).