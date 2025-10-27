Motorists face fuel price hikes

Motorists trooping to the provinces for All Saints' Day face a bigtime fuel price hike after oil firms announced price adjustments on Monday, October 27.

The major price hike will see gasoline going up by P1.20 per liter, the fourth straight week it has increased.

Diesel prices will also increase by P2.00 per liter, after a rollback of P0.70; and kerosene by P1.70 per liter after going down by P0.60 last week.

The Department of Energy-Oil Industry Management Bureau said the price hikes this week are due to the prospects of new US sanctions on Russian oil companies over the war with Ukraine.

Another reason, according to the agency, is the decrease in US crude oil inventory amid stronger refinery demand.

The price adjustment this week brings the year-to-date adjustments to a net increase of P15.30 per liter for gasoline, P17.15 per liter for diesel, and P4.85 per liter for kerosene as of October 21, 2025.

The adjustments will take effect starting at 6 am on Tuesday, October 28.