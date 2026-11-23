Motorists traveling along Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA) Road and Lazatin Boulevard in the City of San Fernando are reminded to observe speed limits under the city’s Traffic Management Code.

In a Facebook post, the City Public Order and Safety Coordinating Office (CPOSCO) cited Section 85 of Ordinance No. 2017-034, which sets a maximum speed limit of 40 kilometers per hour for motorcycles, cars and public utility jeepneys along JASA Road.

For Lazatin Boulevard, trucks and buses are required to observe a maximum speed limit of 30 kilometers per hour.

CPOSCO urged motorists to follow traffic regulations, control their speed and remain alert to prevent road accidents.

The office reminded drivers that road safety is a shared responsibility.

The CPOSCO even encouraged motorists to prioritize the safety of all road users. |via Tristan Jingco