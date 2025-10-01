Motorists warned against use of improvised plates

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has advised motorists that the use of improvised and temporary plates will be prohibited starting November 1, 2025.

LTO Chief Vigor D. Mendoza II said "there is no more justification in the use of either the improvised or temporary plates since there is no more backlog of license plates for both four-wheel cars and motorcycles."

“Kaya sa hindi pa nakukuha ang kanilang mga plaka, we advise them to do so in order to avoid any inconvenience with regard to the strict implementation of this policy. Let us take advantage of the entire month of October to do so,” said Mendoza.

Once the policy is implemented, Mendoza said LTO enforcers and deputized personnel will be advised to apprehend drivers violating the Joint Administrative Order 2014-001 and other regulations.

The penalties under the JAO 2014-001 are P5,000 fine and confiscation of the temporary and improvised plates.

The LTO official added that motor vehicles with improvised or temporary plates will not be accepted for renewal of registration.

Mendoza, however, clarified that "the use of improvised plates will only be allowed provided that an authorization to use them shall be signed by concerned LTO offices that processed the duplicate plate request."

The improvised plate shall contain the assigned plate number of the vehicle with the words “Improvised Plate” below it, he added.

Mendoza said the policy against the use of improvised and temporary plates is reinforced by "aggressive efforts" to distribute all license plates nationwide as soon as possible.

He added that the policy will also be supported with the LTO’s existing program of making sure that both the OR/CR and license plates must be available on the day of the release of newly-bought vehicles.