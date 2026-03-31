Motorsports hotel to rise at Clark Int’l Speedway

The Philippines’ first motorsports hotel is set to rise in Clark Freeport.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said the project will strengthen the Freeport’s reputation as a premier destination for tourism, lifestyle, and

motorsports.

The CDC and Kilton Motor Corporation (KMC), operator of Clark International Speedway, are set to develop a boutique hotel.

The facility is expected to "complement the Clark International Speedway, bringing a one-of-a-kind hospitality experience that combines upscale accommodation with professional motorsports education, high-end car encounters, and precision automotive craftsmanship.

CDC President Agnes Devanadera and KMC President Johnny Tan signed an agreement on Monday, March 30, 2026 on connection with the project.

The CDC said the project "strengthens Clark’s award-winning Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism sector and takes a bold step in Philippine motorsports tourism."

The hotel is expected to generate P1.5 billion in investment and 77 full-time jobs.

CDC and KMC are also set to develop an employment program for residents of Barangay Macapagal Village, where the hotel is located.

Devanadera welcomed the development, highlighting the importance of lifestyle investments in the Freeport.

“Our investors continue to come, whether new or old. This is why we give so much importance to

our investors,” Devanadera said.

“This mission is to fuse world-class hospitality with the thrill of motorsports,” Tan said. (Press Release)