MPAV eyes greenhouse farming at New Clark City

The Metro Pacific Agro Ventures (MPAV) has expressed interest in exploring opportunities for high-technology greenhouse farming with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

This was bared this during a benchmarking visit of the state agency’s officials and officers, led by President Joshua M. Bingcang, to Metro Pacific Fresh Farms in Bulacan — the country’s largest vegetable greenhouse complex.

The BCDA said the event is geared towards its drive to integrate sustainable agriculture and agrotourism in New Clark City.

The state-run firm added that the activity reinforces its vision of a city that champions green innovation and inclusive development.

Some 60% of New Clark City is dedicated to open spaces — including the Ayta Ethno-Botanical Center that promotes indigenous knowledge, food security, and biodiversity. BCDA said it continues to build developments that balance progress and preservation.

“The stars are aligning. [Just like BCDA], we are also helping the farmers. We are also advancing the agri sector in the country. This facility serves as a model of greenhouse capacity designed to deliver maximum, consistent yields within an optimal production radius,” said MPAV President and CEO Jovy Hernandez.