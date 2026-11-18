Metro Pacific Water (MPW), operating in San Jose del Monte as interim service operator Metro Pacific Bulacan Water (MPBW), will prioritize the reactivation of pumping stations and reduction of water losses in high non-revenue water (NRW) areas over its next 100 days, following initial gains that increased average daily water production to 145.09 million liters per day (MLD) in September 2026 from the 131.55 MLD baseline recorded in May 2026.

During its first 100 days as interim water service provider, MPBW also completed 789 repairs out of 1,135 detected and verified pipeline leaks, as it worked to stabilize a water system affected by aging infrastructure, extensive water losses, limited pumping capacity, and pressure constraints in elevated areas.

“Our first 100 days were focused on stabilizing the system by recovering production, repairing leaks, and responding to the most urgent service gaps. The next 100 days will be about making those gains more visible at the household level by improving our ability to move the available water through the system and reducing the amount of water being lost,” said Engr. Roldan Pineda, Chief Operating Officer of MPBW.

“The progress during the first 100 days shows that the interventions are beginning to address some of the long-standing deficiencies in the water system. But we also recognize that some continue to experience low pressure and intermittent supply. The City Government will continue to closely monitor the rehabilitation and work with MPBW so that the improvements being made in production and infrastructure are ultimately felt by more households,” Atty. Rizaldy Mendoza, City Administrator, said.

A major focus will be restoring the city’s pumping capacity. When MPBW entered San Jose del Monte, only 11 of 34 pumping stations were operational, limiting the system’s ability to move available water and maintain sufficient pressure, particularly in elevated communities. This was among the major infrastructure deficiencies inherited from the previous operator after years of inadequate maintenance and rehabilitation.

“Our technical assessment of the pumping stations is ongoing to determine the rehabilitation or replacement required for each facility. Some critical parts will have to be imported, which will take additional time to procure and install. We are working to restore priority stations as quickly as possible,” Pineda added.

MPBW has also strengthened its water treatment operations by increasing the number of on-site chemists from one under the previous operator to five, supported by foreign technical expertise. The additional personnel are intended to improve day-to-day monitoring of treatment processes and more consistent water quality management, especially amid the high turbidity in raw water sourced from Angat Dam.

Reducing High Water Losses

Alongside pumping-station recovery, MPBW will intensify efforts to address San Jose del Monte’s around 47% NRW, which means a significant portion of water entering the system is either physically lost through leaks or remains unaccounted for because of metering and other commercial losses.

MPBW’s next-phase interventions will include flowmeter calibration, identification and prioritization of high-NRW District Metered Areas, intensified leak detection and accelerated repair works.

“Every leak repaired means more water that can potentially reach customers. But to bring NRW down sustainably, we also need better measurement and visibility across the network so we can identify where the biggest losses are occurring and prioritize our interventions,” Pineda added.

Emergency response continues alongside rehabilitation

Emergency water delivery will continue while permanent network and supply improvements are being implemented. During its first 100 days, MPBW completed 6,833 water-delivery trips, distributing 44.505 million liters across 51 barangays.

MPBW expanded emergency tanker capacity from the four water lorries previously available under the former operator to 22 tankers, working alongside 15 water lorries of the City Government’s Task Force Tugon. MPBW recorded 6,679 households served through emergency delivery as of September 6.

The short-term interventions also include the reactivation of three deep wells in Francisco Homes–Guijo, Yakal and Kaypian, which provide an additional 1.5 MLD.

MPBW also strengthened customer response by completing around 79% of 8,712 customer concerns out of 10,990 customer concerns received.

Longer-term supply projects move forward

MPBW is simultaneously advancing longer-term infrastructure projects intended to address structural supply and pressure constraints.

The 3.4-kilometer Tanawin pipeline project is designed to transfer an additional 15 MLD of treated water and potentially improve service in portions of 16 barangays, improving supply for 15,000 households. Another one-kilometer Minuyan pipeline, meanwhile, has a potential transfer capacity of another 10 MLD for portions of 17 barangays. The projects are targeted to be completed by December 2026.

“Progress has been made, and we are determined to sustain it. We will continue building on the gains of the first 100 days so that more San Joseños experience stronger pressure, fewer interruptions, and more reliable water service,” Pineda said.