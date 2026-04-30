MPIW Brings Management to the Frontlines of Water Service Transformation

The management team of Metro Pacific Iloilo Water (MPIW), led by Chief Operating Officer Angelo David Berba, personally walked the waterlines of Brgy. Hibao-an Sur and North, and Brgy. Guzman-Jesena in Mandurriao District on April 28, 2026—validating water meters, spotting leaks, and listening to customer concerns face-to-face as part of the company’s Bantay Linya Program.

More than a field visit, the activity signaled a strong shift toward leadership immersion, where decision-makers step beyond boardrooms and directly into the communities they serve. By walking the same streets and speaking with customers in real time, the management team reinforced the company’s belief that reliable water service is built on visibility, accountability, and trust.

“Bantay Linya enables our management team to verify actual field data, align operational responses, and ensure that our network performance reflects the service standards we commit to our customers,” said Berba.

The initiative brought together managers from Engineering, Operations, Commercial, Human Resources, and the Office of the Chief Operating Officer—embodying MPIW’s “PagTaTAP”

culture, a Filipino-rooted value system anchored in unity, accountability, and purposeful service. Through this cross-functional approach, the company aims to strengthen collaboration and ensure that insights gathered on the ground translate into faster, smarter, and more responsive service improvements.

The Bantay Linya Program is a recurring bi-monthly initiative that will expand to 72 barangays across service areas. Insights from these field visits directly support major infrastructure improvements, including the HS Jaro Total Pipe Replacement Project, aimed at enhancing water pressure stability, reducing water losses, and strengthening the long-term reliability and resilience of the distribution network.

“Bantay Linya allows us to see the system through the eyes of our customers. Every conversation, every meter checked, and every leak identified strengthens our resolve to deliver safer, more reliable, and more resilient water services. This is how we turn feedback into action and action into lasting improvements,” emphasized Berba.

To further accelerate these efforts, MPIW allocated an ₱8-billion investment for the next three years dedicated to improving water supply reliability and significantly reducing non-revenue water (NRW). This capital program will fund pipeline replacements, network expansion, advanced leak detection, and system modernization projects to strengthen long-term water security for the growing Ilonggo community.

Beyond field engagement and infrastructure upgrades, Metro Pacific Iloilo Water emphasized the need for strong stakeholder support to help accelerate major water infrastructure investments and fast-track project implementation across its service areas.

MPIW currently serves 51,742 water service connections and continues to invest in programs that bring leadership closer to communities while advancing system upgrades across its growing network. Through sustained initiatives like Bantay Linya and major pipeline replacement projects, the company reinforces its commitment to building a stronger and more resilient water future for the Ilonggo community. (Paid Advertisement)