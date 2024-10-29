MPTC activates Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko"

CLARK FREEPORT — The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation reactivates its Safe Trip Mo, Sagot Ko (SMSK) motorists assistance program to ensure safe and convenient travel during the All Saints' Day.

The tollway firm said it expects a surge in traffic volume along NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, CALAX, and CCLEX.

The MPTC Group added that it is ready to assist motorists by increasing personnel deployment, 24/7 traffic monitoring and incident response, and traffic management measures to guide motorists.

Emergency response teams will be deployed within the expressways, the MPTC said.

The tollway company said it will also offer free towing service for Class 1 vehicles up to the nearest exit from 6 AM of October 31 to 6 AM of November 4.

Roadworks and lane closures in expressways will be suspended from October 30 to November 4 — except for emergency safety repairs, the MPTC said.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips and use the MPT DriveHub app which provides traffic updates, toll fee calculator, reloading facility for RFID accounts, and emergency assistance.

The public is also advised to anticipate heavy northbound traffic on October 31 from 6 AM to 10 PM and November 1 from 5 AM to 2 PM.

For Manila-bound travelers, expect high traffic volume on November 2, 3 PM to 10 PM, and November 3, 2 PM to November 4, 8 AM.

Maynilad will provide bottles of drinking water to be distributed to travelers at the SMSK motorist camps.

mWell, Philippines’ first fully integrated health and wellness mega app, will set up booths in rest areas along the expressways, offering medical consultations to travellers.

Smart will also provide free internet access and charging stations in selected areas for motorists to stay connected and keep their devices powered up while on the road.

"In addition to being physically and mentally prepared, ensuring your vehicle is in good condition, and observing road safety practices, a working RFID sticker will make your journey smoother," the MPTC said.

MPTC urged the motoring public to have their old RFID stickers replaced at the nearest Easytrip station or Customer Service Centers to avoid inconvenience.

“We encourage motorists to be expressway-ready by ensuring that they have sufficient load in their RFID accounts for a hassle-free journey. Let’s drive responsibly so we can all arrive at our destinations safely, and spend more time with our loved ones,” said MPTC President and CEO Rogelio L. Singson.

For regular updates and road safety tips, check out MPTC expressways’ official Facebook accounts @NLEXexpressways, @OfficialCALAX, and @CCLEXexpressway; along with its 24/7 hotline at 1-35000.