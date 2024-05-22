MPTC awards brand-new cars to two motorists

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) and Chevrolet Philippines awarded brand new cars to two lucky motorists from its "MPTC Happy Holideals" promo.

During the awarding ceremony held on May 20 at Chevrolet San Fernando Pampanga, the spotlight shone on two lucky raffle winners from Cebu and Manila, who each drove home a brand-new Chevrolet Tracker LS.

The celebration extended with 10 motorists winning P100,000 each, while 40 additional winners rejoiced with P50,000 each.

The winners shared their gratitude and emphasized their use of the MPT DriveHub app to join the raffle promo.

“We're thankful for the blessing na nabigay. We are thankful to MPTC for giving us this brand-new car and making travel really easy for us. The EASYTRIP RFID is a big help as it makes trip more convenient,” said Jonathan Paroli, one of the two winners of the promo.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa MPTC at Chevrolet for this wonderful opportunity and prize. Thank you to CCLEX for making this happen,” added raffle winner Rommel Tejeno, who flew all the way from Cebu.

By simply linking their Easytrip RFID to the MPT DriveHub app, reloading through the app, and making at least four transactions on any MPTC expressway, motorists secured their chance to win these fantastic prizes.

This marks the second year that MPTC has run this promotion, aimed at giving back to motorists during the festive holiday season.

"As we dive into the summer season, these SUVs offer our winners the perfect companions for exploring exciting summer destinations. Also, the cash prizes serve as bonuses to enhance their summer experiences. We hope this promo has added an extra layer of joy and excitement to our motorists' journeys and inspired them to create unforgettable memories along the way. Plus, we encourage them to use the MPT DriveHub app and discover its conveniences," MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer Rogelio "Babes" Singson said.

MPTC, the infrastructure arm of Metro Pacific Investment Corporation (MPIC), stands as the largest toll road developer and operator in the Philippines, overseeing key projects such as the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), NLEX Connector Road, Manila-Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) in Cebu.