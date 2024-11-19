MPTC Lakbay Pinas launched

CLARK FREEPORT — The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) recently launched its Lakbay Pinas, a nationwide media tour showcasing efficient and convenient travel offered by its network of expressways.

From November 4 to 9, 2024, a select group of media and content creators embarked on a journey across the country, experiencing firsthand the benefits of MPTC’s tollways.

The tour traversed South Luzon via CALAX-CAVITEX, North Luzon via NLEX-SCTEX-NLEX Connector, and Cebu through CCLEX, highlighting the diverse destinations and experiences the Philippines has to offer.

MPTC Lakbay Pinas highlighted the seamless connectivity of MPTC’s tollways that provide a smooth and efficient travel experience - perfect for adventures across the country.