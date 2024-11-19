MPTC Lakbay Pinas launched

CLARK FREEPORT — The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) recently launched its Lakbay Pinas, a nationwide media tour showcasing efficient and convenient travel offered by its network of expressways.
From November 4 to 9, 2024, a select group of media and content creators embarked on a journey across the country, experiencing firsthand the benefits of MPTC’s tollways.
The tour traversed South Luzon via CALAX-CAVITEX, North Luzon via NLEX-SCTEX-NLEX Connector, and Cebu through CCLEX, highlighting the diverse destinations and experiences the Philippines has to offer.
MPTC Lakbay Pinas highlighted the seamless connectivity of MPTC’s tollways that provide a smooth and efficient travel experience - perfect for adventures across the country.
“We are happy with the success of the first MPTC Lakbay Pinas. This just shows our commitment to public service by providing seamless and efficient travel experiences for Filipinos,” said Rogelio “Babes” Singson, MPTC President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We consider this as our support to our tourism and transportation industry. This media tour has put a transformative impact of our tollways enabling local communities, tourism, and economic growth in the spotlight,” MPTC Senior Executive Arrey Perez for his part said.
This tour also featured destinations, cultural landmarks, and various activities that South Luzon (Cavite), North Luzon (Clark), and Cebu take pride in.
Participants enjoyed a tour at the MPTC South Hub and CALAX and coffee making in Amadeo.
In the north, they also visited the NLEX Corporation Office, Clark Museum, and Gemik Clark Sports Club. The excitement continued as they traveled via the Clark International Airport to Cebu to experience the coastal vibe of Gilutongan Island, Nalasuan Marine Sanctuary, and so much more.
The MPTC Lakbay Pinas aims to showcase the seamless adventure brought by the accessibility and convenience of MPTC’s tollways, stimulating tourism and economic growth across the various regions in the Philippines.
MPTC said it is grateful for the support of its partners in making this initiative possible: the Department of Tourism, Clark Development Corporation, Clark International Airport Corporation, Clark International Airport, Philippine Airlines, Foton, Anya Resorts Tagaytay, Quest Plus Conference Center Clark and Mimosa Plus Golf Course and Solea Hotels and Resorts Cebu, Columbia and Biogesic.