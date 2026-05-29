MPTC leads multi-sectoral flood-mitigation forum

The Metro Pacific Tollways South (MPTS), the south arm of Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation, brought together stakeholders from national government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and host communities of CALAX and CAVITEX to strengthen collaboration in addressing perennial flooding concerns in Southern Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

This marks the first Flood Mitigation Forum conducted in the South, providing a platform for multi-sectoral dialogue, data sharing, and coordinated planning on flood mitigation efforts.

“This year’s forum aims to solidify cooperation among government agencies and LGUs in addressing recurring flooding challenges across Metro Manila and nearby provinces,” said MPTC Chief Tollways Development and Engineering Officer Gil F. Amilbangsa.

The MPTC Flood Mitigation Forum 2026 gathered key representatives from the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO). Participants from the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB), Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), and PEA Tollway Corporation (PEATC) also took part in the discussions and the sharing of initiatives.

LGU representatives from Las Piñas, Parañaque, Pasay, Taguig, Cavite, and Laguna provided valuable insights during the forum, along with key leaders including Cavite Governor Francisco Gabriel “Abeng” Diaz Remulla, Office of Civil Defense Director Jose Harry M. Barber, Biñan City Councilor Titus Bautista, and Former Senator Cynthia Villar of Villar SIPAG Foundation.

Flood risk area data and assessments were provided by AMH Philippines, which was engaged by MPT South, to support evidence-based identification of critical flood-prone areas and inform mitigation planning.

Discussions highlighted the impact of improper waste disposal on flooding, particularly in low-lying communities. LGUs reiterated efforts to strengthen enforcement of anti-littering and solid waste management ordinances, alongside regular declogging of drainage systems and monitoring of critical waterways.

“Effective flood mitigation depends heavily on good governance, which is a core principle in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) implementation. Participation is essential, as community involvement strengthens ownership and improves the relevance of mitigation measures,” said Office of Civil Defense Director Jose Harry M. Barber.

In partnership with barangays and volunteer groups, LGUs continue community-based environmental education campaigns in promoting proper waste segregation, infrastructure planning, and disaster risk reduction initiatives.

“We recognize that multi-sectoral collaboration creates a ripple of hope for communities in the South, especially during typhoon season. We, at MPT South, will continue to work closely with LGUs and national government agencies to translate discussions into action,” said MPT South President and General Manager Andrew B. Pangilinan.

The forum concluded with commitments from stakeholders to improve drainage systems, strengthen flood control management, enhance disaster resilience, and reinforce inter-agency coordination.

The Flood Mitigation Forum 2026 underscores the Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation Group’s commitment to providing a platform for collaboration and sustained action to address flooding challenges in surrounding communities.