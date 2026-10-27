MPTC urges motorists to plan trips for Undas

Motorists are advised to plan their trips and expect increased traffic volume across major expressways during the All Saints Day period.

The Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation (MPTC) said it will implement its “Biyaheng Arangkada” program from October 29 to November 3, 2026, across its expressway network: NLEX, SCTEX, NLEX Connector, CAVITEX, CALAX, and CCLEX in Cebu.

The program aims to support traffic management, road safety, and motorists’ travel needs during the peak travel period.

The program is being implemented on SCTEX in partnership with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), and on CAVITEX in partnership with the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) through PEA Tollway Corporation (PEATC).

Traffic volume across MPTC’s expressways is projected to increase by around 5%, with an average increase of 12% expected during the peak travel days of October 30 and 31.

On NLEX and SCTEX, outbound traffic is expected to peak from Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon, while return traffic is expected from late afternoon on November 2 through the early morning of November 3.

CAVITEX and CALAX are expected to experience high traffic volumes on the afternoon of October 30 and the morning of November 3.

To help manage the anticipated traffic surge, MPTC said it will mobilize 2,000 traffic, toll, security, incident response, technology, and support personnel, round the clock, across its expressways.

Traffic operations teams will work with the Philippine National Police (PNP), local government units (LGUs), and other government agencies throughout the period.

Motorist assistance and services under “Biyaheng Arangkada” include:

24/7 customer assistance through the customer service hotline 1-35000 and MPT DriveHub app.

Medical assistance from standby teams at designated locations across the expressways. Free towing to the nearest exit for Class 1 vehicles, including Class 1M vehicles on CCLEX, from 6:00 a.m. on October 30 to 6:00 a.m. on November 3.

Free 24/7 basic mechanical services at select NLEX and SCTEX Rest and Refuel Stations and toll plazas along CAVITEX and CALAX.

EV charging stations at select NLEX Rest and Refuel Stations.

Free Wi-Fi at select NLEX Rest and Refuel Stations, in partnership with Smart.

Free bottled water at roadside assistance stations, courtesy of Maynilad.

Roadworks, lane closures, and maintenance activities will be suspended from October 29 to November 3, except for emergency safety repairs.

Traffic teams and marshals will monitor conditions and implement measures as needed, the tollway firm said.

NLEX Connector offers an alternative route between western Metro Manila and destinations in Northern and Central Luzon, while access from Mindanao Avenue provides another connection to the NLEX mainline for motorists from eastern Metro Manila.

In the south, CAVITEX C5 Link connects C5 Road in Taguig to CAVITEX, providing access to Parañaque, Las Piñas, Bacoor, and Kawit. CALAX connects Cavite and Laguna, with its operational stretch running from Mamplasan in Biñan, Laguna, to Governor’s Drive in General Trias, Cavite.

Before traveling, motorists should ensure their RFIDs are properly installed and sufficiently funded. They can reload through the MPT DriveHub app using e-wallets and other online payment platforms, or at customer service centers along the expressways.

Motorists should also observe speed limits and traffic regulations, take breaks when needed, and check official expressway social media pages and the MPT DriveHub app for traffic updates and advisories.

The “Biyaheng Arangkada” program is supported by MVP Group companies PLDT-Smart and Maynilad, as well as partners Wilcon Depot and The Philippine STAR.

MPTC continues to expand its expressway network. The upcoming opening of NLEX-C5 Northlink Segment 8.2 Section 1A, connecting NLEX Mindanao Toll Plaza to Quirino Highway, will provide an additional access route to NLEX, with onward connections via NLEX Connector toward Manila and via NLEX and SCTEX to destinations across Central Luzon and Northern Luzon.

In the south, the full alignment of Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) is nearing completion , while the planned opening of the CAVITEX-CALAX Link (CCLink) will directly connect CAVITEX and CALAX. Together, these projects are expected to support regional mobility and provide motorists with more route options.