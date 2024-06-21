MSMEs, farmers earn P366K in DTI trade fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and coconut farmers in Aurora province earned some P366,000 during the recent three-day trade fair of the Department of Trade and Industry or DTI at the Baler Convention Center.

A total of 14 micro, small and medium enterprises and 20 Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP) beneficiaries participated in the trade fair.

The event featured various processed coconut products from the province.

These include coco jam, coco honey, coco sugar, tuba vinegar, virgin coconut oil, pakumbo, and bukayo.

Other products made from sabutan, turmeric, bamboo, and plants integrated in coconut farms such as cacao tablea and cacao fossilized leaf lamps were also showcased and sold during the trade fair.

The DTI said the trade fair aims to introduce a wider market the products of MSMEs and those developed by local coconut farmers through the CFIDP.

Pursuant to Republic Act 11524, otherwise known as Coconut farmers Industry Trust Fund Act, DTI is responsible for assisting coconut growers and processors in expanding and developing their goods through industry and market research, marketing assistance, and marketing promotion.