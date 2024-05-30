MSMEs in CL urged to avail of agri, food tech program

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Region 3 were urged to avail of Central Luzon State University's (CLSU) Agriculture and Food Technology Business Incubator (AFTBI) program.

CLSU said the program aims to assist MSMEs in growing and commercializing their products in larger markets, nationally and globally.

AFTBI services include facilitating the transfer and commercialization of matured technologies developed by the university’s researchers, as well as providing training and mentorship, business counseling, and product development and improvement.

Inwall "incubatees" or trainees are using several lines of equipment such as meat processing lines, drying lines, juice lines, freezing lines, and smoking lines in the CLSU facility. It also has storage facilities, a laboratory, and a bakery.

In terms of training and mentorship, the program focuses on areas such as business plan development, food handling, sanitation, feasibility studies, and business model canvas, as well as tailor-fit training based on the specific needs of the participants as identified in the needs assessment.

AFTBI program services are also available to students and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in utilizing the technology available at the university for their business endeavors.

Interested individuals may visit CLSU AFTBI located at the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija or log in to the CLSU Agriculture and Food Technology Business Incubator Facebook page or contact 0906-405-4463 for more information.