Mt. Samat visitors complex to enhance tourism in Bataan

Communities, veterans’ families, and the tourism sector will benefit from a new visitors complex at the Mount Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan.

Government agencies underscored its role in creating jobs, strengthening local enterprises, and deepening public appreciation of Filipino heroism.

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA), through the Mt. Samat Flagship Tourism Enterprise Zone (FTEZ), is advancing the project as part of efforts to improve visitor services and stimulate economic activity around one of the country’s most important historical sites.

Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III said the development will support local livelihoods and enterprises.

“This project opens opportunities for local businesses. It creates jobs. It strengthens tourism. And it allows us to welcome more visitors in a way that is organized, meaningful, and sustainable. We are not just preserving the past. We are making it relevant to the present—and more importantly, beneficial to our communities,” the governor said.

Designed as a flagship infrastructure initiative, the visitors complex will feature three facilities: a Tourist Assistance Center, a Visitors Center, and a Multipurpose Administration Building.

These are expected to improve visitor experience while encouraging complementary investments in the area.

TIEZA Chief Operating Officer Mark T. Lapid said the facilities are targeted for completion by June next year, with a possible inauguration aligned with the celebration of Independence Day.

“Ang itatayong visitors complex ay binubuo ng tatlong infrastructure facilities—Tourist Assistance Center, Visitors Center, at Multipurpose Administration Building. Inaasahan natin na matatapos ang construction ng mga ito sa Hunyo sa susunod na taon, at posible po na ang inagurasyon at pagbubukas nito ay makaalinsabay naman ng pagdiriwang ng Araw ng Kalayaan (The visitors complex to be constructed is composed of three infrastructure facilities—the Tourist Assistance Center, Visitors Center, and Multipurpose Administration Building. We expect these to be completed by June next year, and it is possible that their inauguration and opening will coincide with the celebration of Independence Day),” he said.

The Tourist Assistance Center will serve as a gateway facility equipped with orientation rooms, souvenir shops, a cafeteria, function spaces, and a commercial hub to provide a seamless experience for local and international tourists.

The Visitors Center, on the other hand, will offer curated exhibits and interactive displays to deepen historical understanding, alongside hotel-type accommodations for added convenience.

The Multipurpose Administration Building will support operations and host meetings, events, and other activities.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held on April 9, 2026 in commemoration of the 84th Araw ng Kagitingan.

With a project cost of nearly P170 million, TIEZA said it continues to carry out its mandate as the infrastructure, investment, and asset management arm of the Department of Tourism, advancing projects that promote economic growth while safeguarding national identity.

The Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), steward of the Mt. Samat National Shrine, emphasized the importance of preserving the site’s dignity while making it more accessible and meaningful to the public.

PVAO Undersecretary Reynaldo Mapagu emphasized the importance of maintaining balance by preserving the site’s dignity while opening it to deeper engagement, and protecting its memory while keeping it relevant and alive.

“We are not simply building structures. We are building continuity. To our veterans and their families, this is for you. Your story will not fade. It will be strengthened, preserved, and shared,” he said.

By enhancing facilities at key destinations such as the Mt. Samat FTEZ, TIEZA said it aims to improve visitor engagement, generate local employment, and preserve the country’s cultural and historical heritage for future generations. (CLJD/RPQ, PIA Region 3-Bataan)